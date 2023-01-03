ASHTABULA
• A traffic stop was attempted in the 2600 block of West Avenue at 3 a.m. Dec. 30.
• Menacing was reported in the 200 block of West 53rd Street at 3:44 a.m. Dec. 30.
• A standby was requested for a warrant arrest in the 600 block of Bunker Hill Road at 1:31 p.m. Dec. 30.
• Theft was reported in the 400 block of West 28th Street at 2 p.m. Dec. 30.
• Trespassing was reported in the 300 block of Center Street at 5:49 p.m. Dec. 30.
• A welfare check was conducted in the 4100 block of Main Avenue at 5:50 p.m. Dec. 30.
• While investigating a theft in the 3100 block of Glover Drive, a male was arrested on a parole violation at 6 p.m. Dec. 30.
• A female in the 1800 block of Willow Arms Drive was taken to Ashtabula County Medical Center at 3 a.m. Dec. 31.
• A theft was reported in the 500 block of West 52nd Street at 5 a.m. Dec. 31.
• Petty theft was reported in the 1400 block of Lake Avenue at 10 a.m. Dec. 31.
• A reckless driver was reported on Bridge Street at 9:20 p.m. Dec. 31. One operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OVI) arrest was made shortly thereafter.
• A male was arrested for bringing suspected narcotics into the city jail at 9 a.m. Jan. 1.
• Criminal damaging was reported in the 300 block of West 44th Street at 1 p.m. Jan. 1.
• Felonious assault with a vehicle was reported in the 1100 block of Harmon Road at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 1.
• A disturbance was reported in the 1700 block of Lyndon Avenue at 8:30 p.m. Jan. 1. A male was arrested on several outstanding warrants.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 1300 block of Michigan Avenue at 8:43 p.m. Jan. 1.
• An assault was reported in the 1000 block of Bridge Street at 8:56 p.m. Jan. 1.
• Criminal damaging was reported in the 3800 block of Spencer Avenue at 9:09 p.m. Jan. 1.
• A police car got a flat tire in the 900 block of Lake Avenue at 9:25 p.m. Jan. 1.
• Trespassing was reported in the 500 block of Phillips Drive at 9:27 p.m. Jan. 1.
• A welfare check was conducted in the 1100 block of West Prospect Road at 9:38 p.m. Jan. 1.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 4700 block of Jefferson Avenue at 9:41 p.m. Jan. 1.
• Illegal narcotics, assault and robbery were reported in the 400 block of West 52nd Street at 11 p.m. Jan. 1.
• Narcotics were found during a traffic stop at Park Avenue and Park Place at 1 a.m. Jan. 2.
• A traffic stop on a subject riding a motor bike resulted in a drug arrest in the 2100 block of Harbor Avenue at 3 a.m. Jan. 2.
• A male was arrested for stalking and trespassing in the 5600 block of Adams Avenue at 5 a.m. Jan. 2.
• A female was detained on active warrants at West 58th Street and Washington Avenue at 1:33 p.m. Jan. 2. Narcotics were recovered.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 1400 block of Ohio Avenue at 1:49 p.m. Jan. 2.
• Damage to a vehicle due to a pothole was reported in the 1200 block of West Prospect Road at 2 p.m. Jan. 2.
• An assault was reported in the 1400 block of Lake Avenue at 9:30 p.m. Jan. 2.
• A traffic stop was conducted at West Avenue and West 34th Street at 12:44 a.m. Jan. 3. One arrest was made for OVI and drugs were recovered.
