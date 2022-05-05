ASHTABULA
• A zoning complaint was made in the 700 block of West Prospect Road at 8 a.m. May 3.
• Criminal damage to a vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Progress Place at 6:41 a.m. May 3.
• An assault was reported at Cleveland Avenue and West Prospect Road at 9 a.m. May 3. No arrest was made.
• A theft was reported in the 1000 block of West 58th Street at 9:13 a.m. May 3.
• Junk vehicles were removed from the 3900 block of Cleveland Avenue at 1:31 p.m. May 3.
• A traffic stop at Main Avenue and West 49th Street at 2 p.m. May 3 resulted in two felony arrests for trafficking drugs.
• A hit and skip accident was reported in the 3700 block of Lake Avenue at 9:30 p.m. May 3.
• Ashtabula County Medical Center reported a juvenile that left the emergency room at 10:34 p.m. May 3.
• Trespassing in a condemned house in the 400 block of West 41st Street was reported at 11 p.m. May 3.
• Theft of machinery was reported iin the 1200 block of East 21st Street at 4:24 a.m. May 4.
• A nuisance animal was reported in the 900 block of West 50th Street at 9:34 a.m. May 4.
• Cruelty to a companion animal was reported in the 5000 block of Jefferson Avenue at 3 p.m. May 4.
• A 2001 Harley Davidson motorcycle was reported stolen from the 5000 block of Topper Avenue at 6:12 p.m. May 4.
• Illegal conveyance of drugs was reported iin the 100 block of West 44th Street at 4:30 p.m. May 4.
