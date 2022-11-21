• A drug overdose was reported in the 4800 block of Strong Avenue at 4 p.m. Nov. 18.
• An all-terrain vehicle complaint was received from the 1100 block of West Prospect Road at 9 a.m. Nov. 19. A warrant arrest was made.
• Suspicious activity was reported at Main Avenue and West 45th Street at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 19.
• A traffic stop at Fern Avenue and West Prospect at 1:51 p.m. Nov. 19 resulted in seizure of drugs and cash.
• A burglary was reported in the 2400 block of Harbor Avenue at 2:11 p.m. Nov. 19.
• Shoplifting was reported in the 2100 block of Lake Avenue at 2:14 p.m. Nov. 19.
• A traffic stop at Main Avenue and West 44th Street at 6 p.m. Nov. 19 resulted in an arrest for outstanding warrants.
• A traffic stop at Main Avenue and West Prospect at 7 p.m. Nov. 19 resulted in an arrest for possession of narcotics.
• Drugs were seized in the 5600 block of Nathan Avenue at 7:14 p.m. Nov. 19.
• Damage to a vehicle was reported in the 6000 block of Jefferson Road at 9 a.m. Nov. 20.
• A disturbance was reported in the 800 block of Lake Avenue at 12:46 p.m. Nov. 20. One arrest was made.
• A drug overdose was reported in the 2900 block of Ohio Avenue at 3:13 p.m. Nov. 20.
• An abandoned vehicle was reported in the 1100 block of West 8th Street at 3:20 p.m. Nov. 20.
• A vehicle was parked on Columbus Avenue at 3:45 p.m. Nov. 20 during a snow ban Saturday. A citation was issued.
• A runaway juvenile was reported in the 1900 block of Lambros Lane at 4 p.m. Nov. 20.
• Property damage was reported in the 5300 block of Main Avenue at 5 p.m. Nov. 20.
• Menacing was reported in the 5700 block of Main Avenue at 8:16 p.m. Nov. 20.
• A vehicle was reportedly disabled off of West 29th Street at 8:47 p.m. Nov. 20.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 700 block of West 36th Street at 9:23 p.m. Nov. 20.
• Threats were reported in the 1600 block of West Prospect Road at 10 p.m. Nov. 20.
• Damage to property was reported in the 4000 block of Station Avenue at 10:13 p.m. Nov. 20.
• A burglar alarm was reported in the 1300 block of Stewart Avenue at 10:45 a.m. Nov. 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.