ASHTABULA
• Damage to vehicle was reported in the 4600 block of State Road at 4 a.m. March 7.
• A male was cited for expired plates at West 44th Street and Park Avenue at 4:20 a.m. March 7. The vehicle was towed.
• A traffic stop at Adams Avenue and West 52nd Street resulted in a citation for driving under suspension at 7 a.m. March 7.
• A citation for not stopping for a school bus at 11 a.m. at West 9th Street was issued.
• A hit-skip accident was reported in the 5000 block of Dwight Avenue at 1 p.m. March 7.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of West 44th Street at 3 p.m. March 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.