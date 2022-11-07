ASHTABULA
• A motor vehicle accident was reported in the 200 block of East 23rd Street at 1:42 p.m. Nov. 4.
• A drug overdose was reported in the 1000 block of Scott Avenue at 2 p.m. Nov. 4.
• Fraud was reported in the 400 block of East 23rd Street at 3:28 p.m. Nov. 4.
• Police were asked to check on a resident in the 5300 block of Adams Avenue at 3:47 p.m. Nov. 4.
• An arrest on a warrant was executed in the 5100 block of Main Avenue at 5 p.m. Nov. 4.
• A traffic stop in the 300 block of Fox Drive at 4 a.m. Nov. 5 resulted in a citation for driving under suspension.
• A drug arrest was made at West Prospect Road and Lake Avenue at 5:25 a.m. Nov. 5.
• Breaking and entering was reported in the 500 block of Center Street at 6:22 a.m. Nov. 5.
• Criminal damaging was reported in the 1300 block of Thayer Avenue at 8:25 a.m. Nov. 5.
• Menacing was reported in the 5300 block of Adams Avenue at 8:32 a.m. Nov. 5.
• Harassment was reported at West 48th Street and Fern Avenue at 10 a.m. Nov. 5.
• A fight was reported in the 5300 block of Main Avenue at 10:15 a.m. Nov. 5.
• Property damage was reported in the 5100 block of Nathan Avenue at 10:33 a.m. Nov. 5.
• Theft was reported in the 300 block of West 54th Street at 10:50 a.m. Nov. 5.
• A stolen vehicle was reported in the 1800 block of Pleasantview Avenue at 10:52 a.m. Nov. 5.
• A domestic assault was reported in the 5900 block of Jefferson Avenue at 2 p.m. Nov. 5.
• A traffic stop in the 900 block of Lake Avenue at 3 p.m. Nov. 5 resulted in a citation for driving under suspension and suspended plates.
• Property damage was reported in the 5300 block of Main Avenue at 3:35 p.m. Nov. 5.
• Petty theft was reported in the 5700 block of McCreery Avenue at 4:13 p.m. Nov. 5.
• A missing juvenile was reported on Station Avenue at 4:24 p.m. Nov. 5.
• A burglar alarm going off was reported in the 1600 block of West 3rd Street at 8 p.m. Nov. 5. The residence was cleared by police K-9 officer. No one was found inside.
• A disturbance with a neighbor was reported in the 1000 block of West 43rd Street at 1 a.m. Nov. 6.
• An unwanted person threatened to shoot the homeowner in the 900 block of East 15th Street at 12:53 p.m. Nov. 6.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 3600 block of West 19th Street at 1:36 p.m. Nov. 6.
• A disturbance was reported in the 600 block of West 58th Street at 7:36 p.m. Nov. 6.
• An assault was reported in the 1500 block of Columbus Avenue at 10:16 p.m. Nov. 6.
• An argument between boyfriend and girlfriend was reported in the 1400 block of Thayer Avenue at 1 a.m. Nov. 7.
• Harassment was reported in the 1700 block of Columbus Avenue at 5 a.m. Nov. 7.
• An assault was reported in the 1300 block of West 3rd Street at 5:17 a.m. Nov. 7.
• An assault was reported in the 200 block of West 53rd Street at 6 a.m. Nov. 7.
