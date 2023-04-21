ASHTABULA
• A vehicle reportedly left the scene of an accident in the 2400 block of Lake Avenue at 6 p.m. April 20.
• A possible overdose was reported in the 1000 block of West 13th Street at 8 p.m. April 20.
• Theft was reported in the 1900 block of Lambros Lane at 9 p.m. April 20.
• A missing juvenile was reported in the 800 block of West 37th Street at 11 p.m. April 20. The juvenile returned home.
• Criminal damage was reported in the 1800 block of West 7th Street at 1 a.m. April 21.
• Petty theft was reported in the 200 block of West 53rd Street at 1 a.m. April 21.
• A traffic stop was conducted at Woodman Avenue and West Prospect Road at 4 a.m. April 21. One arrest was made for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Shots fired was reported in the 1600 block of Ohio Avenue at 4 a.m. April 21.
• Domestic violence was reported int he 800 block of West 57th Street at 5 a.m. April 21. One female was arrested.
