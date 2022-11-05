ASHTABULA
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 200 block of West 53rd Street at 11 a.m. Nov. 3.
• A fight between two men was reported in the 900 block of Lake Avenue at 3:48 p.m. Nov. 3.
• A theft of a motor vehicle was reported in the 2400 block of Columbus Avenue at 5 p.m. Nov. 3.
• A traffic stop at Lake Avenue and West 13th Street at 6 p.m. Nov. 3 resulted in a female cited for driving under suspension and expired plates. The vehicle was towed.
• A male was found sleeping in a vehicle on the side of the road at West 38th Street and Benefit Avenue at 6:26 p.m. Nov. 3. He was cited for expired plates and driving under suspension. He was issued a summons for open container in a motor vehicle. The vehicle was towed.
• A juvenile runaway was reported in the 5900 block of West Avenue at 6:54 p.m. Nov. 3.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 1000 block of Carriage Hill Drive at 7 p.m. Nov. 3.
