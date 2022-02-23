ASHTABULA
• Domestic violence was reported in the 1000 block of Westshore Drive at 8:40 a.m. Feb. 18.
• An accident was reported in the 3100 block of Glover Drive at 9:27 a.m. Feb. 18.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 5300 block of Stark Avenue at 12:36 p.m. Feb. 18.
• A private property accident was reported in the 3900 block of Lake Avenue at 1:17 p.m. Feb. 18.
• Theft and fraud at a scrapyard were reported in the 5700 block of West 58th Street at 8:46 p.m. Feb. 18.
• An assault was reported in the 700 block of West 58th Street at 1:31 a.m. Feb. 19.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 1900 block of Lambros Lane at 6:04 p.m. Feb. 19. One arrest was made on a warrant.
• A caller reported damage to his vehicle from a pothole at West 58th Street and Jefferson Avenue at 10:43 p.m. Feb. 19.
• The Ashtabula County Medical Center emergency room reported a disruptive male at 1:23 a.m. Feb. 20.
• Criminal damaging was reported in the 4200 block of State Road at 5:52 a.m. Feb. 20. Two juveniles were arrested.
• Petty theft was reported in the 100 block of Riverside Drive at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 20.
• A disturbance was reported at The Dollar Tree store, 1144 West Prospect Road, at 3:57 p.m. Feb. 20.
• A traffic stop on Tannery Hill at 4:45 p.m. Feb. 20 resulted in a male showing an active warrant.
• A traffic stop at Bridge Street and Franklin Avenue at 9:27 p.m. Feb. 20 resulted in an arrest for operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OVI).
• A traffic stop at Main Avenue and West 48th Street at 3 a.m. Feb. 21 resulted in an arrest for OVI.
• A disturbance was reported in the 5000 block of Topper Avenue at 10:19 a.m. Feb. 21.
• A traffic stop in the 4700 block of Collins Boulevard at 2:16 p.m. Feb. 21 resulted in the seizure of drugs.
• Menacing was reported in the 5000 block of Topper Avenue at 3:09 p.m. Feb. 21.
• A suspicious person was reported in the vicinity of West 30th Street and Griswold Road at 5:23 p.m. Feb. 21.
• A disturbance was reported in the 3500 block of Lake Avenue at 7:13 p.m. Feb. 21.
• A traffic stop at Main Avenue and West Prospect at 8:53 p.m. Feb. 21 resulted in a warrant arrest.
• A drunk staggering in the roadway was reported in the 1700 block of West 47th Street at 10:46 p.m. Feb. 21.
• A private property crash was reported in the 700 block of Bunker Hill Road at 1:06 a.m. Feb. 22.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 2100 block of Eagle Drive at 1 am.. Feb. 22.
• A mental subject was reported in the 5100 block of Reed Avenue at 1:22 a.m. Feb. 22.
• A burglary was reported in the 1800 block of East 45th Street at 1:50 a.m. Feb. 22.
Shelley Terry is a reporter for the Star Beacon.
