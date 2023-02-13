ASHTABULA
• A threat was reported in the 2400 block of Lake Avenue at 10 a.m. Feb. 10.
• An assault was reported in the 2300 block of Wade Avenue at noon Feb. 10.
• A disturbance was reported in the 2200 block of Lake Avenue at 12:35 p.m. Feb. 10.
• A wallet and a laptop computer were reported stolen from a vehicle parked in the 300 block of Center Street at 12:51 p.m. Feb. 10.
• Trespassing was reported in the 5300 block of Kain Avenue at 1 p.m. Feb. 10.
• Menacing was reported in the 3700 block of Lake Avenue at 6 p.m. Feb. 10.
• Damage to a vehicle was reported in the 500 block of Bunker Hill Road at 10 p.m. Feb. 10.
• Elderly neglect was reported in the 1700 block of West 5th Street at 1 a.m. Feb. 11.
• An assault on a school bus was reported in the 6300 block of Bardmoor Boulevard at 6:30 a.m. Feb. 11.
• Identity fraud was reported in the 2600 block of West 19th Street at 6:40 a.m. Feb. 11.
• A burglary was reported in the 1000 block of West 58th Street at 10 a.m. Feb. 11.
• Theft was reported in the 2200 block of West Avenue at 10:21 a.m. Feb. 11.
• Criminal trespassing was reported in the 400 block of West 41st Street at 10:59 a.m. Feb. 11.
• A disturbance was reported in the 2600 block of West 19th Street at 11 a.m. Feb. 11.
• A disturbance was reported at Joseph Avenue and West 8th Street at 12:13 p.m. Feb. 11.
• Aggravated assault was reported in the 5600 block of Adams Avenue at 2 p.m. Feb. 11. A woman told police she was riding in a car with another woman when they got into an argument and the driver hit her in the head several times with a pistol. She exited the vehicle and the alleged assailant drove off in a blue vehicle, possibly a Toyota or a Kia.
• A private property accident was reported in the 1800 block of East 46th Street at 4 p.m. Feb. 11.
• Petty theft was reported in the 5700 block of Woodman Avenue at 5:19 p.m. Feb. 11.
• A traffic stop in the 4700 block of Topper Avenue at 1 a.m. Feb. 12 resulted in a warrant arrest and discovery of illegal narcotics.
• A caller reported someone had a gun at a bar in the 2300 block of West Avenue at 2:23 a.m. Feb. 12. One male was arrested on a warrant and for possession of marijuana.
• Obstruction of official business was reported in the 500 block of Center Street at 8 a.m. Feb. 12. A caller told police people with guns inside a car were chasing other people and threatening them.
• Harassment was reported in the 1700 block of Robin Circle at 10 a.m. Feb. 12.
• A junk vehicle was towed from the roadway in the 800 block of Ohio Avenue at 11 a.m. Feb. 12.
• An unwanted person was reported in the 4900 block of Jefferson Avenue at 12:27 p.m. Feb. 12.
• An assault was reported in the 2100 block of Michigan Avenue at 4 p.m. Feb. 12.
• A caller reported finding suspected narcotics in the 4800 block of Cornell Avenue at 5 p.m. Feb. 12.
• A suspicious vehicle was reportedly parked at Circle K, 5758 Main Ave., at 11 pm. Feb. 12.
• Trespassing was reported in the 1200 block of West 48th Street at 12:42 a.m. Feb. 13.
• Telephone harassment was reported in the 5400 block of Stark Avenue at 12:53 a.m. Feb. 13.
• A private property crash was reported in the 1200 block of West 40th Street at 1 a.m. Feb. 13.
• A disturbance was reported in the 900 block of West 37th Street at 3:15 a.m. Feb. 13.
• A K-9 officer was called to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol with a traffic stop at West Avenue and West Prospect Road at 4 a.m. Feb. 13.
• An arrest warrant was executed in the 4800 block of Strong Avenue at 7 a.m. Feb. 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.