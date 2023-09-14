ASHTABULA
• An unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported on Eagle Drive at noon on Sept. 13.
• A theft and use of counterfeit money was reported in Ohio Village on Lambros Lane at 4 p.m. Sept. 13.
• A domestic dispute was reported on West 16th Street at 9 p.m. Sept. 13.
• Criminal damage was reported on Perryville Place at 9 p.m. Sept. 13.
• Domestic violence was reported on Washington Avenue at 9 p.m. Sept. 13.
• Petty theft and an unwanted person was reported on Main Avenue at 8 a.m. Sept. 14.
• City police helped the Ohio State Highway Patrol on Route 11 at 8 a.m. Sept. 14.
• Unruly juvenile was reported on Norman Avenue at 1 p.m. Sept. 14.
• Domestic violence was reported on Robin Circle at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 14.
