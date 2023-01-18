ASHTABULA
• Animal registration violation, a dog with no tags, was reported at Fern Avenue and West 48th Street at 1:17 p.m. Jan. 13.
• A prisoner wanted on city warrants was transferred from Geneva to Ashtabula jail at 3 p.m. Jan. 13.
• Fraud/forgery was reported in the 3700 block of Lake Avenue at 3:24 p.m. Jan. 13.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 1700 block of Allen Drive at 3:42 p.m. Jan. 13.
• A junk trailer was removed from the 5700 block of Madison Avenue at 5:29 p.m. Jan. 13.
• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported in the 3300 block of Ann Avenue at 5:36 p.m. Jan. 13.
• A violent, unwanted person was reported at the entrance of the Ashtabula Clinic, 2420 Lake Ave., at 10 a.m. Jan. 14.
• An unknown person reportedly struck a vehicle in the 600 block of East 17th Street at 1:17 p.m. Jan. 14.
• An 18-year-old girl with mental health issues was reported missing from the 1700 block of East 44th Street at 2 p.m. Jan. 14.
• A sick dog was reported in the 1000 block of West 37th Street at 9 a.m. Jan. 15.
• A theft was reported in the 1200 block of West 37th Street at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 15.
• Vandalism to a gas meter was reported in the 5200 block of Main Avenue at 1:08 p.m. Jan. 15.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 3200 block of Glover Drive at 7:51 p.m. Jan. 15.
• A burglary was reported in the 2300 block of Pleasantview Avenue at 8:21 p.m. Jan. 15.
• A traffic stop in the 900 block of Lake Avenue at 8:42 p.m. Jan. 15 resulted in a female cited for driving under suspension. The vehicle was towed.
• Menacing was reported in the 1100 block of Ohio Avenue at 8:50 p.m. Jan. 15.
• An unwanted person report in the 3700 block of Lake Avenue ended with the person being arrested at 9 p.m. Jan. 15.
• A female was cited for driving under suspension in the 2300 block of Columbus Avenue at 11 p.m. Jan. 15. Drugs were discovered in the vehicle. The vehicle was towed.
• A drug overdose was reported in the 5500 block of Washington Avenue at 12:03 a.m. Jan. 16.
• A male was cited for driving under suspension and expired plates during a traffic stop in the 900 block of Lake Avenue at 12:42 a.m. Jan. 15. The vehicle was towed.
• Threats were reported in the 1600 block of West Prospect Road at 3 a.m. Jan. 16.
• Criminal trespassing and open burning were reported in the 3900 block of Tannery Hill Road at 7 a.m. Jan. 16.
• A welfare check on a juvenile was conducted in the 1000 block of Alfred Drive at 10 a.m. Jan. 16. No signs of concern were found.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 1200 block of Perryville Place at 2 a.m. Jan. 17.
• Damage to a house and vehicle was reported in the 5500 block of Adams Avenue at 11:45 a.m. Jan. 17.
• Damage to property was reported in the 900 block of West 58th Street at 12:46 p.m. Jan. 17.
• A male was detained on warrants and found to be in possession of narcotics at West Avenue and West 43rd Street at 3 p.m. Jan. 17.
• An inmate fell to the floor on the way to Municipal Court at 4 p.m. Jan. 17.
• Contributing to the delinquency of a minor was reported in the 1000 block of West 43rd Street at 5 p.m. Jan. 17.
• An attempted robbery was reported in the 4200 block of Main Avenue at 12 p.m. Jan. 16.
• Theft of a dirt bike was reported in the 400 block of West 29th Street at 3 p.m. Jan. 16.
• A male threatened suicide in the 1100 block of West Prospect Road at 4 p.m. Jan. 16. He was transported to Ashtabula County Medical Center.
• A theft was reported in the 300 block of West 44th Street at 3:54 a.m. Jan. 18.
• A jail incident was reported at 4 a.m. Jan. 18.
• Criminal damaging was reported in the 5300 block of Main Avenue at 4:48 a.m. Jan. 18.
• A missing juvenile was reported in the 1800 block of West 5th Street at 6 a.m. Jan. 18.
• A stray dog was reported in the 2700 block of Avon Boulevard at 8:11 a.m. Jan. 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.