ASHTABULA
• Domestic violence was reported in the 5000 block of Dunsmore Avenue at 12:04 a.m. Sept. 23.
• Theft was reported in the 2800 block of Humphrey Avenue at 12:06 p.m. Sept. 23.
• Petty theft was reported in the 2400 block of Lake Avenue at 12:52 p.m. Sept. 23.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 800 block of Lake Avenue at 4:11 p.m. Sept. 23.
• Identity fraud was reported in the 2200 of Columbus Avenue at 5:45 p.m. Sept. 23.
• Criminal damage was reported in the 5800 block of Adams Avenue at 1:20 p.m. Sept. 23.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 1900 block of Bob White Drive at 5:28 p.m. Sept. 24.
• A junk vehicle was towed from the 4300 block of Birchwood Avenue at 8:41 p.m. Sept. 24.
• Two junk vehicles were towed from the 5900 block of West Avenue at 8:49 p.m. Sept. 24.
• A junk vehicle was towed from the 500 block of West 46th Street at 9:23 p.m. Sept. 24.
• A junk camper and junk vehicle were towed from the 2800 block of Humphrey Avenue at 9:33 p.m. Sept. 23.
• A burglary and assault were reported in the 2900 block of Glover Drive at 4:24 a.m. Sept. 25.
• A fire was reported in the 1300 block of Myrtle Avenue at 4 a.m. Sept. 25.
• A female was arrested for assault in the 1500 block of East 46th Street at 5 a.m. Sept. 25.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 5500 block of Main Avenue at 12:20 p.m. Sept. 25.
• A disturbance was reported in the 1400 block of West 9th Street at 3:19 p.m. Sept. 25.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 900 block of East 16th Street at 5 a.m. Sept. 26.
