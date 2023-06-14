ASHTABULA
• A 16-year-old was reportedly causing a disturbance at 2 p.m. June 13 on Lambros Lane, first with a rock and then a knife.
• A drug overdose was reported on Woodman Avenue at 4 p.m. June 13.
• Petty theft was reported on West 55th Street at 4 p.m. June 13.
• A traffic stop at Lake Avenue and West 12th Street at 4:52 p.m. June 13 resulted in an arrest for possession of marijuana.
• Petty theft of money withdrawn from a deceased person’s bank account was reported on West 9th Street at 6 p.m. June 13.
• A standby was requested at the Circle K store on West 9th Street at 9 p.m. June 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.