• A sick dog was reported in the 4200 block of Sheffield Monroe Road at 2 p.m. Jan. 30.
• A custody dispute was reported in the 3800 block of Lake Avenue at 2:54 p.m. Jan. 30.
• An injured dog was reported in the 1900 block of Route 45 North at 4 p.m. Jan. 30.
• A theft was reported in the 700 block of Center Street at 5:41 p.m. Jan. 30.
• A firearm was reported stolen from the 200 block of West 54th Street at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 30.
• Harassment was reported in the 1200 block of Perryville Place at 2 a.m. Jan. 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.