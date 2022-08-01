ASHTABULA
• A junk trailer was reported abandoned in the 1800 block of West 13th Street at 6:24 p.m. July 29. Damage to city property was reported and citations will follow police investigation.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of West 44th Street at 6:35 p.m. July 29.
• Gunshots were reported in the 500 block of West 58th Street at 5 a.m. July 30.
• A person riding an all-terrain vehicle on railroad right of way was reported in the 4200 block of Ann Avenue at 5:43 a.m. July 30.
• A sexual assault was reported in the 800 block of West 48th Street at 6 a.m. July 30.
• Stolen clothing was reported in the 4600 block of Main Avenue at 9:27 a.m. July 30. No arrest was made.
• Theft of stolen vehicle parts was reported in the 5300 block of Reed Avenue at 9: 41 a.m. July 30.
• Criminal trespassing and illegal dumping was reported in the 800 block of East 11th Street at 2:24 p.m. July 30.
• Aggravated menacing was reported in the 2000 block of Lake Avenue at 3:27 p.m. July 30. No arrest was made.
• Public indecency was reported in the 1000 block of Bridge Street at 4:41 p.m. July 30.
• Menacing was reported in the 5400 block of Adams Avenue at 6:39 p.m. July 30.
• Domestic violence was reported to police at the Justice Center at 7:59 p.m. July 30.
• A male was cited after a crash at West 44th Street and Park Avenue at 8:18 p.m. July 30.
• A fight was reported in the 1000 block of Timonere Drive at 12:40 a.m. July 31.
• A Coleman Avenue resident was hospitalized at 4 a.m. July 31.
• A disturbance was reported in the 1900 block of Lambros Lane at 6 a.m. July 31.
• A disturbance at Circle K on West Prospect Road was reported at 6:09 a.m. July 31.
• A report of males brandishing guns was received from the 3100 block of Glover Drive at 6:11 a.m. July 31.
• A drug overdose was reported in the 500 block of West 58th Street at 10:24 a.m. July 31.
• Criminal mischief was reported in the 1600 block of East 46th Street at 10:51 a.m. July 31.
• A drug overdose was reported at West 49th Street and Main Avenue at 2:51 p.m. July 31.
• Petty theft was reported in the 900 block of Lake Avenue at 3:37 p.m. July 31.
• A drug overdose was reported in the 1000 block of East 17th Street at 10 p.m. July 31.
• A male was cited for no operator’s license and expired plates at Blue Jay Circle and Michigan Avenue at 10:20 p.m. July 31. The vehicle was towed.
• A report of a missing juvenile was received from the 5200 block of Stark Avenue at 10:31 p.m. July 31.
• A female was cited for driving under suspension and expired plates in the 900 block of Lake Avenue at 10:48 p.m. July 31. The vehicle was towed.
• A disturbance was reported in the 5200 block of Stark Avenue at 11 p.m. July 31.
• A disturbance was reported in the 800 block of West 48th Street at 11:32 p.m. July 31.
• Failure to comply and a short vehicle pursuit was reported at Bridge Street and Lake Avenue at 11:47 p.m. July 31. The male driver fled on foot.
• A male was cited for driving under suspension and expired plates at West Prospect Road and Lake Avenue at 12:36 a.m. Aug. 1. He was arrested on a warrant through Geauga County. The vehicle was towed.
• A vehicle was stopped for expired plates at Lake Avenue and West 9th Street at 12:48 p.m. Aug. 1. The female driver was arrested on a warrant through Lake County.
• An aggravated assault was reported in the 4200 block of Park Avenue at 4 a.m. Aug. 1.
