ASHTABULA
• A theft was reported in the 5200 block of Stark Avenue at noon Dec. 20.
• Property damage was reported in the 1700 block of West 49th Street at 5 p.m. Dec. 20.
• Two inmates were transported to the county jail in Jefferson without incident at 5:20 p.m. Dec. 20.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 3400 block of Station Avenue at 6:33 p.m. Dec. 20.
• A sex offense was reported on Center Street at 10:07 p.m. Dec. 20.
• A suspicious vehicle was observed in the 900 block of Brookdale Avenue at 11 p.m. Dec. 20.
• A hit-skip crash was reported in the 500 block of Lake Avenue at 12:36 a.m. Dec. 21.
• A disturbance was reported in the 1700 block of Harbor Avenue at 1 a.m. Dec. 21. One male was arrested for domestic violence.
• A traffic stop at Main Avenue and West 44th Street at 3 a.m. Dec. 21 resulted in an arrest for operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OVI). Drugs were recovered.
