ASHTABULA
• Assault was reported in the 1000 block of Bridge Street at 2 am. Oct. 7.
• An inmate was taken to North Coast Behavioral Center at 7 a.m. Oct. 7.
• A traffic stop in the 4000 block of Park Avenue at 9 a.m. Oct. 7 resulted in a citation for driving under suspension.
• Theft was reported in the 3300 block of Ann Avenue at 11 a.m. Oct. 7.
• Criminal damaging was reported in the 2600 block of Arlington Avenue at noon Oct. 7.
• An assault was reported in the 3700 block of Lake Avenue at 12:36 p.m. Oct. 7.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a workplace parking lot in the 1500 block of West 47th Street at 4:21 p.m. Oct. 7.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a customer’s vehicle parked the 5500 block of Benefit Avenue at 4:21 p.m. Oct. 7.
• Homeless people were reportedly trespassing in the 4200 block of Park Avenue at 4:22 p.m. Oct. 7.
• A disturbance was reported in the 5000 block of Benefit Avenue at 6:13 p.m. Oct. 7.
• A male was arrested for disorderly conduct in the 2100 block of Eagle Drive at 1 a.m. Oct. 8.
• Domestic violence and felonious assault were reported in the 2200 block of Walnut Boulevard at 2:15 a.m. Oct. 8.
• An assault was reported in the 1300 block of West 8th Street at 3:52 p.m. Oct. 8.
• Narcotics were found in the 200 block of West 53rd Street at 8 p.m. Oct. 8.
• A traffic stop resulted in a citation for driving under suspension on Main Avenue at 9 p.m. Oct. 8.
• A missing vehicle was recovered on Kain Avenue at 9:43 p.m. Oct. 8.
• Police arrested a suspect in the catalytic converter thefts at West 47th Street and Benefit Avenue at 9:51 p.m. Oct. 8.
• A subject was arrested on multiple warrants, including felonious assault, in the 1600 block of West Prospect Road at 12:30 a.m. Oct. 9.
• Vandalism was reported in the 1600 block of West Prospect Road at 1 a.m. Oct. 9.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 200 block of West 54th at 4 a.m. Oct. 9.
• A male reported a kidnapping and drugging in the 1300 block of Eleanor Drive at 10:48 a.m. Oct. 9.
• Narcotics were discovered inside a suspicious vehicle stopped in the 1400 block of Lake Avenue at 11:44 a.m. Oct. 9. The vehicle was towed.
• Harassment was reported in the 1600 block of East 45th Street at 12:13 p.m. Oct. 9.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 4700 block of Topper Avenue at 1:20 p.m. Oct. 9.
• A drug overdose was reported at Summer Avenue and Perryville Place at 10:39 p.m. Oct. 9.
• Phone harassment was reported in the 400 block of West 52nd Street at 4 a.m. Oct. 10.
• An inmate was taken to the hospital for chest pain at 4:46 a.m. Oct. 10.
• A vehicle was towed from Madison Avenue for expired plates at 5 a.m. Oct. 10.
• A burglary was reported in the 1100 block of West 52nd Street at 10:52 a.m. Oct. 10. Tools were stolen.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 1500 block of West 8th Street at 3:51 p.m. Oct. 10.
• A report of shots fired was received from the vicinity of Ohio Avenue and West 6th Street at 6 p.m. Oct. 10.
• Harassment was reported in the 1600 block of East 45th Street at 7:41 p.m. Oct. 10.
• A burglary was reported in the 600 block of Ohio Avenue at 7 a.m. Oct. 11.
