ASHTABULA
• An inmate in the city jail was taken to a doctor’s appointment at 1 p.m. Dec. 27.
• A probation violation was reported in the 400 block of West 34th Street at 1:09 p.m. Dec. 27.
• A disturbance was reported in the 5100 block of Perry Avenue at 2:15 p.m. Dec. 27.
• A sex crime was reported in the 800 block of Center Street at 7 p.m. Dec. 27.
• A suspicious vehicle and people were reported in the parking deck at 9 p.m. Dec. 27. Police found illegal narcotics at the scene.
• Vehicle trespass was reported in the 300 block of East 21st Street at 12:47 a.m. Dec. 28.
• A warrant arrest was made at the police station at 4 a.m. Dec. 28.
• Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 500 block of West 36th Street at 4:28 a.m. Dec. 28.
