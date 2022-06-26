• Assault with a vehicle was reported at West 44th Street and Main Avenue at 1:48 p.m. June 23.
• An intoxicated driver in a blue SUV was reported at the Conneaut Credit Union, 4220 Main Ave., at 2 p.m. June 23.
• A naked person was reported in the 300 block of Fox Drive at 4:30 p.m. June 23.
• An assault was reported to officers at the Justice Center at 10 p.m. June 23.
• Criminal damaging was reported in the 2000 block of East 43rd Street at 11:23 p.m. June 23.
• A burglary was reported in the 600 block of West 39th Street at 1 a.m. June 24.
• An assault was reported in the 600 block of Ohio Avenue at 4 a.m. June 24.
• A man was cited for driving under suspension and expired plates during a traffic stop at Lake Avenue and Laird Drive at 4:47 a.m. June 24.
• Vandalism to a vehicle was reported in the 4200 block of Ann Avenue at 5:15 a.m. June 24.
