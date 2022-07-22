ASHTABULA
• Violation of a protection order was reported in the 500 block of Allen Avenue at 2:17 a.m. July 21.
• Criminal damaging was reported after a window was broken out of a house in the 5200 block of Adams Avenue at 8 a.m. July 21.
• An assault was reported in the 3000 block of Saybula Drive at 11:49 a.m. July 21.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 1500 block of West 8th Street at 1:18 p.m. July 21.
• Child abuse was reported in the 1600 block of West 19th Street at 1:30 p.m. July 21.
• Menacing by stalking was reported in the 300 block of West 55th Street at 10:21 p.m. July 21.
• A motorized bike was reported stolen from the 300 block of West 55th Street at 10:55 p.m. July 21.
• A disturbance was reported in the 2000 block of Oriole Drive at 11:55 p.m. July 21.
• A felony warrant arrest was made in the 1300 block of West 40th Street at 1:25 a.m. July 22.
• A man was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated at Bridge Street and Franklin Avenue at 3 a.m. July 22. The vehicle was towed.
• A disturbance was reported in the 1900 block of Lambros Lane at 3:26 a.m. July 22.
