ASHTABULA

• Theft of a catalytic converter was reported in the 500 block of West 24th Street at 8 a.m. May 16.

• Vandalism to a building in the 1100 block of West Prospect Road was reported at 10:30 a.m. May 16. Someone spray painted it.

• A theft was reported in the 3100 block of Glover Drive at 11:36 a.m. May 16.

• Telephone harassment by an ex-boyfriend was reported in the 1200 block of East 21st Street at 3:59 p.m. May 16.

• A traffic stop at Hulbert Avenue and West 3rd Street at 5 p.m. May 16 resulted in a citation for driving under suspension and illegal narcotics.

• A disturbance was reported in the 5200 block of Stark Avenue at 6:40 p.m. May 16.

• A man reported he was threatened by a man with a gun in the 5800 block of Adams Avenue at 5 a.m. May 17.

