ASHTABULA
• Threats were reported in the 2000 block of Norman Avenue at 7 a.m. Sept. 14.
• Aggravated assault was reported in the 1700 block of Lake Avenue at 8:26 a.m. Sept. 14.
• Obstructing official business and a disturbance were reported in the 200 block of West 49th Street at 1:53 p.m. Sept. 14. One arrest was made.
• Lawn equipment was reported stolen from the 4300 block of Station Avenue at 2:51 p.m. Sept. 14.
• Damage to a front door was reported in the 400 block of West 41st Street at 5:04 p.m. Sept. 14.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 2300 block of Wade Avenue at 3 a.m. Sept. 15.
• A traffic stop resulted in a citation for driving under suspension was made on Lake Avenue at 4:12 a.m. Sept. 15.
