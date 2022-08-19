• A drug overdose was reported in the 1000 block of Lake Avenue at 12:35 a.m. Aug. 12.
• Damage to a vehicle was reported in the 1900 block of West Prospect Road at 3 a.m. Aug. 12.
• Trespassing was reported in the 700 block of Center Street at 8:32 a.m. Aug. 12. An arrest was made.
• Threats of assault were reported in the 2100 block of Michigan Avenue at 1:35 p.m. Aug. 12.
• A runaway juvenile was reported in the 5400 block of Adams Avenue at 2 p.m. Aug. 12. A brief foot pursuit and arrest was made.
• A female was arrested for vandalism and operating a vehicle while intoxicated in the 1600 block of Walnut Boulevard at 8:24 p.m. Aug. 12.
• A jail incident was reported at the Justice Center at 9:51 p.m. Aug. 12.
• An assault was reported in the 5200 block of Adams Avenue at 11 a.m. Aug. 13.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 1300 block of West 3rd Street at 11:19 a.m. Aug. 13.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 2100 block of Lake Avenue at 3:17 p.m. Aug. 13.
• Two bicycles and a basketball were reported stolen from the 4700 block of Strong Avenue at 3:34 p.m. Aug. 13.
• Fraud was reported in the 4900 block of Dwight Avenue at 5:23 p.m. Aug. 13.
• A male reportedly pulled a knife on another person during a manic episode in the 1900 block of Thistlewood Court at 5:36 p.m. Aug. 13.
• An arrest was made on the Western Reserve Greenway Trail at 3 a.m. Aug. 14.
• Theft was reported in the 1900 block of East 44th Street at 3:58 p.m. Aug. 14.
• A warrant arrest was made at West 58th Street and Jefferson Avenue at 4 a.m. Aug. 14.
• Six junk vehicles were towed from throughout the city on Aug. 14.
• Menacing was reported in the 6200 block of Bardmoor Boulevard at 4 p.m. Aug. 14.
• A female screaming was reported in the 800 block of West 52nd Street at 9 p.m. Aug. 14.
• Criminal trespassing was reported in the 1300 block of Bridge Street at 3:30 a.m. Aug. 15.
• A hit-skip accident was reported in the 400 block of Morton Drive at 3:44 a.m. Aug. 15.
• Criminal damage was reported in the 5300 block of Jefferson Avenue at 3:53 a.m. Aug. 15.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 1600 block of West 11th Street at 4 a.m. Aug. 15.
• A man was arrested on a warrant through Madison Township at Woodman Avenue and West Prospect Road at 4 a.m. Aug. 15.
• Property damage was reported in the 5300 block of Jefferson Avenue at 5 a.m. Aug. 15.
• A traffic stop in the 800 block of Lake Avenue at 10:12 p.m. Aug. 15 resulted in an warrant arrest.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 5700 block of Woodman Avenue at 3 a.m. Aug. 16.
• A private property accident was reported in the 3300 block of Lake Road at 12:16 p.m. Aug. 16.
• Misuse of credit card and theft was reported in the 3000 block of Saybula Drive at 12:39 p.m. Aug. 16.
• An adult male was cited for littering on Main Avenue at 1 p.m. Aug. 16.
• A male was arrested on warrants in the 100 block of Riverside Drive at 1:39 p.m. Aug. 16.
• Vandalism was reported in the 100 block of West 44th Street at 1:51 p.m. Aug. 16.
• A sexual assault on a minor was reported at Ashtabula County Medical Center at 4 p.m. Aug. 16.
• Damage to a vehicle was reported in the 6200 block of Bardmoor Boulevard at 5:46 p.m. Aug. 16.
• Two jet skis and a trailer were reported stolen from the 1600 block of Garfield Avenue at 10 p.m. Aug. 16.
• Petty theft was reported in the 2100 block of Eagle Drive at 10:23 p.m. Aug. 16.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 1900 block of Bob White Drive at 11:50 p.m. Aug. 16.
