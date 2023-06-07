ASHTABULA
• Disorderly conduct of an intoxicated person was reported on Adams Avenue at 4 a.m. June 5.
• Threats were reported on Topper Avenue at noon June 5.
• Theft by deception was reported on Center Street at 1 p.m. June 5.
• Sexual assault was reported on West 19th Street at 3 p.m. June 5.
• Narcotics were found during a traffic stop at Lake Avenue and West 17th Street at 4 p.m. June 5.
• A disturbance was reported on West 11th Street at 9 p.m. June 5.
• A suspicious person was reported on Harbor Avenue at 10 a.m. June 5.
• A missing juvenile was reported on West Avenue at 11 p.m. June 5.
• Damage to a side door was reported on West 53rd Street at 3 a.m. June 6.
• Menacing was reported on Woodman Avenue at 4 a.m. June 6.
• Domestic violence was reported on Dwight Avenue at 5 a.m. June 6. One male was arrested.
• A mental subject was reported on Reed Avenue at 10 a.m. June 6.
• Damage to property was reported on West 44th Street at 2 p.m. June 6.
• A vicious dog running loose was reported on Woodman Avenue at 2:30 p.m. June 6.
• Criminal damaging and menacing were reported at Union Avenue and West 11th Street at 6:30 p.m. June 6.
• A narcotics arrest was made at Nathan Avenue and Perryville Place at 2 a.m. June 7.
• A pedestrian was stopped at Center Street and Jefferson Avenue at 3 a.m. June 7, and found to be in possession of drugs.
• A male was stopped on Park Avenue at 4 a.m. June 7, and found to be in possession of felony narcotics. Charges are being reviewed for drug trafficking.
