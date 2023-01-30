ASHTABULA
• Trespassing, vandalism, theft and forgery were reported in the 1100 block of West 8th Street at 11 a.m. Jan. 27.
• A change in mental status was reported in the 1100 block of West Shore Drive at 2 p.m. Jan. 27.
• A hit-skip accident was reported in the 2300 block of Lake Avenue at 5:32 p.m. Jan. 27.
• An assault was reported in the 2300 block of Wade Avenue at 5:40 p.m. Jan. 27.
• A drug overdose was reported in the 5500 block of Dunbar Avenue at 9 p.m. Jan. 27.
• Solicitation of money was reported in the 2200 block of West 13th Street at noon Jan. 28.
• Criminal damaging was reported in the 1900 block of Lambros Lane at 2 p.m. Jan. 28. A woman reported a juvenile was throwing canned goods out of an upstairs window and on to vehicles driving up and down the street.
• Breaking and entering and criminal damaging were reported in the 4100 block of Main Avenue at 3 p.m. Jan. 28.
• A disturbance was reported in the 4300 block of Main Avenue at 5:26 p.m. Jan. 28.
