ASHTABULA
• A female was arrested on seven warrants, including a felony, at Route 20 and Ridgewood Avenue at 2:15 p.m. Oct. 14.
• Threats and violation of a restraining order were reported in the 1900 block of West 11th Street at 4:45 p.m. Oct. 14.
• An assault was reported in the 1500 block of West 9th Street at 11:33 p.m. Oct. 14.
• Ashtabula police assisted the Ohio State Highway Patrol with a traffic stop at Latimer Avenue and East Prospect Road at 12:05 a.m. Oct. 15.
• A female was cited for aggravated disorderly conduct at West Prospect and Station Avenue at 2 a.m. Oct. 15.
• An assault was reported in the 1900 block of East 44th Street at 11 a.m. Oct. 15.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 2000 block of Oriole Drive at 7:29 p.m. Oct. 15.
• A traffic stop at Route 20 and Center Street at 8 p.m. Oct. 15 resulted in an arrest for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Police assisted Ashtabula County Medical Center with finding and returning a suicidal patient at 9 p.m. Oct. 15.
• Breaking and entering was reported in the 300 block of Center Street at 11:50 p.m. Oct. 15. Arrests were made.
• Vandalism to the city jail was reported at 5 p.m. Oct. 16.
• Threats were reported in the 5500 block of Adams Avenue at 8 p.m. Oct. 16.
• Felonious assault and gunfire were reported in the 1200 block of West Prospect Road at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 16.
