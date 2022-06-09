ASHTABULA
• Endangering children was reported in the 5400 block of Adams Avenue at 3:23 p.m. June 7.
• A traffic stop in the 1000 block of West 34th Street at 5:39 p.m. June 7 resulted in a felony arrest.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 700 block of Bunker Hill Road at 10 p.m. June 7. One male was arrested.
• A man was found passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle at the intersection of Lake Avenue and West 8th Street at 2:30 a.m. June 8. He was cited for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
