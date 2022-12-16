• A criminal assault was reported in the 3600 block of Lake Avenue at 4 a.m. Dec. 15.
• A theft was reported in the 1400 block of Lake Avenue at 5:10 a.m. Dec. 15. A female was arrested.
• An attempted breaking and entering was reported in the 4600 block of Valleyview Boulevard at 8:24 a.m. Dec. 15.
• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported in the 200 block of West 53rd Street at 8:50 p.m. Dec. 15.
• Criminal damaging was reported in the 1200 block of West 48th Street at 9 p.m. Dec. 15.
• Criminal damaging was reported in the 700 block of West 38th Street at 9:19 p.m. Dec. 15.
• A traffic stop at West and Lake avenues at 12:45 a.m. Dec. 16 resulted in an arrest for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
