ASHTABULA
• Animal cruelty was reported at West 51st Street and Gary Avenue at 9 a.m. May 6.
• Failure to comply was reported in the 5700 block of Madison Avenue at 9:17 a.m. May 6.
• A domestic assault was reported in the 5500 block of Main Avenue at 1 a.m. May 7.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 800 block of West 58th Street at 1 a.m. May 7.
• Property damage was reported in the 3500 block of West Avenue at 10 a.m. May 7.
• An animal bite was reported in the 5300 block of Adams Avenue at 10 a.m. May 7.
• Breaking and entering was reported in the 1400 block of Columbus Avenue and in the 800 block of Ohio Avenue at 12:20 p.m. May 7.
• A disturbance was reported in the 4800 block of Dwight Avenue at 4 p.m. May 7.
• Petty theft was reported in the 3600 block of Lake Avenue at 5 p.m. May 7.
• A traffic stop at West 47th Street and Benefit Avenue resulted in an arrest for OVI at 11 p.m. May 7.
• Harassment was reported in the 400 block of Lake Avenue at 11:30 p.m. May 7.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of Thayer Avenue at 1 a.m. May 8.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 2100 block of Eagle Drive at 1:40 a.m. May 8.
• Community Care Ambulance request police help with an intoxicated patient in the 2100 block of Eagle Drive at 2 a.m. May 8.
• A male was arrested for disorderly conduct and voyeurism in the 1600 block of West 11th Street at 3 a.m. May 8.
• Aggravated menacing was reported in the 800 block of Myrtle Avenue at 5 a.m. May 8.
• A drug overdose was reported in the 400 block of Thayer Avenue at 5:10 a.m. May 8.
• A house was reportedly egged in the 1400 block of West Prospect Road at 5:55 a.m. May 8.
