ASHTABULA
• A robbery was reported on Lake Avenue at 12:01 a.m. Sept. 5.
• A male was found sleeping on the lawn of the Municipal Building at 3 a.m. Sept. 5.
• Suspicious activity was reported on East 23rd Street at 3 a.m. Sept. 5.
• A vehicle was towed from West 32nd Street at 5 a.m. Sept. 5.
• Disorderly conduct was reported on West Prospect Road at 8 a.m. Sept. 5.
• A man was passed out behind the wheel of a car on West Prospect Road at 10 a.m. Sept. 5. An arrest was made for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• A disturbance was reported on West 52nd Street at 9 p.m. Sept. 5.
• A basketball hoop was reported in the roadway on Jefferson Avenue at 9 p.m. Sept. 5.
• An intoxicated driver was reported on West 19th Street at 11 p.m. Sept. 5.
• An assault was reported on Strong Avenue at 12:55 a.m. Sept. 6.
• Menacing was reported on Adams Avenue at 12:57 a.m. Sept. 6.
• A disturbance was reported on Lambros Lane at 1 a.m. Sept. 6.
• Burglary was reported on East 46th Street at 1 a.m. Sept. 6.
