ASHTABULA
• Aggravated menacing was reported in the 1800 block of Willow Arms Drive at 4:26 p.m. April 12.
• A loose dog was reported on Union Avenue at 6 p.m. April 12.
• An assault was reported in the 1800 block of Harbor Avenue at 7 p.m. April 12.
• A report of a suspicious male was received from the 4300 block of Park Avenue at 8 p.m. April 12. One arrest was made for possession of drug abuse instruments and disorderly conduct.
• Harassing text messages were reported in the 1800 block of West 8th Street at 8:50 p.m. April 12.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 700 block of Bunker Hill Road at 1:20 a.m. April 13.
• An adult female was arrested on warrants in the 5100 block of Madison Avenue at 1:55 a.m. April 13.
• Telephone harassment was reported in the 900 block of East 17th Street at 2 a.m. April 13.
• A junk vehicle was towed from the 5700 block of Madison Avenue at 2 a.m. April 13.
• ATVs were reported on West 57th Street and Washington Avenue at 2 a.m. April 13.
• Shots fired were reported at West 52nd Street and Gary Avenue at 2:30 a.m. April 13.
