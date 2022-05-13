ASHTABULA
• A welfare check was requested in the 5900 block of Ogden Avenue at 1 a.m. May 11.
• A disturbance was reported in the 5000 block of Topper Avenue at 8:49 a.m. May 11.
• Menacing was reported in the 100 block of Riverside Drive at 9 a.m. May 11.
• A felony warrant arrest was made in the 2500 block of West 16th Street at 12:45 p.m. May 11.
• A jail incident was reported at the Justice Center at noon May 11.
• An assault was reported in the 1900 block of Lambros Lane at 8:50 p.m. May 11.
• Interference with custody was reported in the 900 block of East 5th Street at 11 p.m. May 11.
