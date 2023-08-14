ASHTABULA
• A stolen debit card was reported on Michigan Avenue at 11 a.m. Aug. 11.
• Theft of four extension ladders were reported from a trailer parked in a yard on West 41st Street at 1 p.m. Aug. 11.
• Petty theft was reported on Lake Avenue at 3 p.m. Aug. 11.
• Breaking and entering was reported at storage units on Michigan Avenue at 2 a.m. Aug. 12.
• A sex offense was reported on Bunker Hill Road at 4 a.m. Aug. 12.
• A fraudulent check was reported on West 19th Street at 10 a.m. Aug. 12.
• Harassment was reported at West 16th Street and Ohio Avenue at 11 a.m. Aug. 12.
• Domestic violence was reported on Hiawatha Avenue at 1 p.m. Aug. 12.
• Harassment was reported on West 48th Street at 4 p.m. Aug. 12.
• Menacing was reported on Adams Avenue at 1 a.m. Aug. 13.
• A disturbance was reported on Bunker Hill Road at 2 a.m. Aug. 13.
• Ashtabula police assisted the Ohio State Highway Patrol at 6 a.m. Aug. 13 at West Prospect Road and Lake Avenue.
• Extortion was reported on East 23rd Street at 1 p.m. Aug. 13.
• Domestic violence was reported on Lambros Lane at 3 a.m. Aug. 14.
• Police were notified at 3 a.m. Aug. 14 that a recovered stolen truck from Medina had a license plate from a local business.
• Petty theft was reported on Perryville Place at 3 a.m. Aug. 14.
• Criminal mischief and damage to property was reported on West Prospect Road at 5 a.m. Aug. 14.
• A stolen dirt bike was recovered from Willow Arms Drive at 8 a.m. Aug. 14.
