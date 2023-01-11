ASHTABULA
• A male was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OVI) during a traffic stop at Ann Avenue at the railroad tracks at 2 a.m. Jan. 10.
• A drug overdose was reported in the 400 block of West 41st Street at 4:25 a.m. Jan. 10.
• A theft was reported in the 5700 block of Nathan Avenue at 10 a.m. Jan. 10.
• Damage to a vehicle was reported on East Sixth Street at 10:10 a.m. Jan. 10.
• Petty theft was reported in the 4800 block of Cornell Avenue at 2:17 p.m. Jan. 10.
• An arson fire was reported in the 100 block of West 46th Street at 2:31 p.m. Jan. 10.
• A vehicle pursuit was initiated at Ohio Avenue and West 13th Street at 5 a.m. Jan. 11.
