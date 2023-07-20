ASHTABULA
• Domestic violence was reported on Nathan Avenue at 2 p.m. July 19.
• Driving on the sidewalk was reported on Main Avenue and West Prospect Road at 3 p.m. July 19.
• Property damage was reported on Dunbar Avenue at 4 p.m. July 19.
• An arrest was made for disorderly conduct on East 15th Street at 5 p.m. July 19.
• The BP gas station on Park Avenue was broken into and items stolen at 3 a.m. July 20.
• A disturbance was reported on Strong Avenue at 5 a.m. July 20.
• An ATV complaint was called in and a male juvenile fled from police on East 44th Street at 5 a.m. July 20. The ATV was towed.
