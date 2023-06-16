• A sexual assault was reported on Lyndon Avenue at 8 a.m. June 14.
• OHP requested a K-9 officer at State Road and East 27th Street at 11 a.m. June 14.
• A child was reported missing from Michigan Avenue at noon June 14.
• Telephone harassment and fraud was reported on Lake Avenue at 2 p.m. June 14.
• A man was arrested on an active warrant on Blue Jay Circle at 6:15 p.m. June 14.
• An unwanted person was reported on Lyndon Avenue at 6:19 p.m. June 14.
• Criminal damaging at the downtown parking deck was reported at 7 a.m. June 15.
• Criminal trespassing was reported on Ann Avenue at 8 a.m. June 15.
• Theft was reported in the 1100 block of West Prospect Road at 10 a.m. June 15.
• A property line dispute was reported on Norwood Drive at 11 a.m. June 15.
• A traffic stop at West Avenue and West 58th Street at 1 p.m. June 15 led to a pursuit, resulting in a male being arrested on felony charges.
• A juvenile shot and shattered a window with a BB gun at 1 p.m. June 15. He then fled into a house on West 6th Street.
• A theft was reported on Lake Avenue at 2 p.m. June 15.
• A welfare check on Adams Avenue at 4 p.m. June 15 resulted in finding the occupant dead inside the house.
• A disturbance was reported on West 43rd Street at 7 p.m. June 15.
• A verbal domestic dispute was reported on Lyndon Avenue at 8 p.m. June 15.
• Threats were reported on Main Avenue at 12:21 a.m. June 16.
• A traffic stop at Griswold Road and West 29th Street at 1 a.m. resulted in the officer finding suspected methamphetmine in the vehicle.
• Threats of self harm were reported on West 48th Street at 2:04 a.m. June 16. The subject was taken to Ashtabula County Medical Center for an evaluation.
• A subject was arrested on warrants in the 100 block of West 44th Street at 5 a.m. June 16.
• A caller reported a man with a gun at 9 a.m. June 16 at the intersection of Bunker Hill Road and Jefferson Road.
