ASHTABULA
• Criminal trespassing was reported in the 700 block of West 41st Street at 12:40 p.m. Oct. 17.
• Damage to a vehicle by a pothole was reported at Jefferson Avenue and West 58th Street at 1:10 p.m. Oct. 17.
• Animal cruelty was reported in the 5200 block of Summer Avenue at 3 p.m. Oct. 17.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 1700 block of Blue Jay Circle at 6 p.m. Oct. 17.
• A disturbance was reported in the 1200 block of West 38th Street at 7:57 p.m. Oct. 17.
• Threats were reported in the 1100 block of Harmon Road at 2 a.m. Oct. 18.
• Petty theft was reported in the 1100 block of West Prospect Road at 2:20 a.m. Oct. 18.
• A disturbance was reported in the 900 block of Lake Avenue at 4 a.m. Oct. 18.
• A theft was reported in the 1900 block of West Prospect Road at 7:30 a.m. Oct. 18.
