ASHTABULA
• Identity fraud was reported in the 1600 block of East 46th Street at 3 a.m. Nov. 2.
• An ex-boyfriend menacing a woman was reported in the 900 block of West 60th Street at 4:13 a.m. Nov. 2.
• A theft was reported in the 200 block of Lake Avenue at 9:40 a.m. Nov. 2.
• A disturbance was reported in the 2200 block of West Avenue at 6:29 p.m. Nov. 2.
• Menacing was reported in the 5500 block of Adams Avenue at 9:33 p.m. Nov. 2.
• A drug overdose was reported in the 4200 block of State Road at 9:46 p.m. Nov. 2.
• A fraudulent check was reported in the 700 block of Lake Avenue at 10:19 p.m. Nov. 2.
• A stolen vehicle was reported in the 200 block of West 54th Street at 6 a.m. Nov. 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.