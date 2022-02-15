ASHTABULA
• A traffic stop at West Avenue and West 38th Street at 12:25 a.m. Feb. 11 resulted in an arrest for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Drugs also were recovered.
• A burglary was reported in the 5500 block of Washington Avenue at 1:05 a.m. Feb. 11. One male was arrested.
• Telephone harassment was reported in the 1700 block of East 45th Street at 7:40 a.m. Feb. 11.
• A private property motor vehicle accident was reported in the 4300 block of Station Avenue at 8 a.m. Feb. 11. One driver fled the scene.
• A search warrant was served at 1650 W. 4th Street at 9:53 a.m. Feb. 11.
• An abandoned junk vehicle was removed from the 1500 block of West Prospect Road at 12:09 p.m. Feb. 11.
• An abandoned junk vehicle was towed from the 3700 block of Station Avenue at 12:25 p.m. Feb. 11.
• A jail incident was reported at the Justice Center at 1:35 p.m. Feb. 11.
• An unwanted person was reported in the 4300 block of Park Avenue at 5:52 p.m. Feb. 11.
• Criminal damaging was reported in the 5600 block of Woodman Avenue at 6:38 p.m. Feb. 11.
• A suspicious male was arrested in the 800 block of Lake Avenue at 7:37 p.m. Feb. 11.
• Package theft was reported in the 3200 block of Glover Drive at 9:18 p.m. Feb. 11.
• A man was arrested for domestic violence in the 300 block of West 55th Street at 4:26 a.m. Feb. 12.
• A domestic disturbance was reported in the 1700 block of East 47th Street at 5 a.m. Feb. 12.
• A vehicle was reportedly shot at in the 2800 block of Carso Avenue at 5:08 a.m. Feb. 12.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 5600 block of Woodman Avenue at 5:09 a.m. Feb. 12.
• Criminal trespassing was reported in the 1200 block of West 40th Street at 11:06 a.m. Feb. 12.
• A tire was damaged in the 1600 block of West 13th Street at 3:15 p.m. Feb. 12.
• Petty theft was reported in the 4300 block of Park Avenue at 6:32 p.m. Feb. 12.
• A disturbance was reported in the 800 block of Bunker Hill Road at 8:50 p.m. Feb. 12.
• A drunk person was arrested for public intoxication in the 5700 block of Main Avenue at 3 a.m. Feb. 13.
• The Ashtabula County Medical Center emergency room reported a male who accidentally shot himself in the right upper thigh while intoxicated was seeking treatment at 5:41 a.m. Feb. 13.
• A burglary was reported in the 400 block of West 41st Street at 5:46 a.m. Feb. 13. No arrest was made.
• An intoxicated male was reported in the 900 block of Lake Avenue at 5:26 p.m. Feb. 13. One arrest was made.
• A male was arrested for assault in the 800 block of West 41st Street at 11:48 p.m. Feb. 13.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 600 block of Bunker Hill Road at 12:14 a.m. Feb. 14.
• An inmate in the city jail was taken to Ashtabula County Medical Center for treatment at 3:13 a.m. Feb. 14.
Shelley Terry is a reporter for the Star Beacon.
