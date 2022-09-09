• A theft of a firearm was reported in the 1200 block of Bridge Street at 4:43 a.m. Sept. 2.
• A male was cited for driving under suspension during a traffic stop at Lake Avenue and West 13th Street at 5 a.m. Sept. 2. The vehicle was towed.
• A disturbance was reported in the 5500 block of Adams Avenue at 9 a.m. Sept. 2.
• Police looked for a missing juvenile in the 1000 block of West Prospect Road at 4:37 p.m. Sept. 2, to no avail.
• Property damage was reported in the 1000 block of Carriage Hill Drive at 4:57 p.m. Sept. 2.
• Threats and harassment were reported in the 6000 block of Bardmoor Boulevard at 6:15 p.m. Sept. 2.
• A shoplifter was reported in the 900 block of Lake Avenue at 12:07 a.m. Sept. 3.
• A vehicle was reported stolen from the 1900 block of Lambros Lane at 12:13 a.m. Sept. 3.
• A male was arrested for a parole violation in the 5700 block of Main Avenue at 3 a.m. Sept. 3.
• Petty theft was reported in the 100 block of West 44th Street at 3:29 a.m. Sept. 3.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 4300 block of Birchwood Avenue at 6:23 a.m. Sept. 6.
• A theft of a firearm was reported in the 4700 block of Fort Avenue at 11 a.m. Sept. 6.
• Criminal damaging was reported in the 2900 block of Lake Avenue at 1:17 p.m. Sept. 6.
• A disturbance was reported in the 1900 block of Thistlewood Court at 1:26 p.m. Sept. 6.
• Elder abuse/neglect was reported in the 100 block of Maruba Avenue at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 6.
• Threats were reported in the 1800 block of West 13th Street at 3:36 p.m. Sept. 6.
• Theft from a building was reported in the 1200 block of Bridge Street at 5 p.m. Sept. 6.
• A traffic stop at Main Avenue and West 58th Street at 1 a.m. Sept. 7 resulted in a citation for driving under suspension.
• A Woodman Avenue resident called police for help with detox at 4:45 a.m. Sept. 7.
• A rape was reported at Walnut Beach at 4:53 a.m. Sept. 7.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 4700 block of Fern Avenue at 6:40 a.m. Sept. 7.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 1200 block of West 40th Street at 6:51 a.m. Sept. 7.
• Misuse of a credit card and theft were reported in the 800 block of Lake Avenue at 8 a.m. Sept. 7.
• A prisoner at city jail was taken to UH Geneva Medical Center at 3:57 p.m. Sept. 7.
• Domestic violence was reported int he 4800 block of Jefferson Avenue at 8:30 p.m. Sept. 7. One arrest was made.
• Criminal damaging was reported in the 800 block of Center Street at 10:14 p.m. Sept. 7.
• Harassment was reported in the 5300 block of Fort Avenue at 11 p.m. Sept. 7.
