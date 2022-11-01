ASHTABULA
• A burglary was reported in the 1900 block of Lambros Lane at 3 a.m. Oct. 28.
• Menacing was reported in the 4200 block of State Road at 3:26 a.m. Oct. 28.
• A male was arrested for driving without an operator’s license and receiving a stolen vehicle during a traffic stop at Perryville Place and Summer Avenue at 3:42 a.m. Oct. 28.
• A stolen vehicle was found in the 5100 block of Main Avenue at 4 a.m. Oct. 28.
• A male was cited for driving under suspension and fictitious plates during a traffic stop at McCreery Avenue and West 57th Street at 5 a.m. Oct. 28. Suspected crystal meth was found in the vehicle. The vehicle was towed.
• A disturbance was reported in the 5400 block of Madison Avenue at 5:28 a.m. Oct. 28.
• An assault was reported in the 400 block of West 38th Street at 5:33 a.m. Oct. 28.
• A traffic stop resulted in a citation for driving under suspension at West 57th Street and Washington Avenue at 5:40 a.m. Oct. 28.
• A sex offense was reported on Birchwood Avenue at 1 p.m. Oct. 28.
• A crash was reported in the 4000 block of West Avenue at 2 a.m. Oct. 29. A female was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OVI).
• Felonious assault was reported in the 4200 block of Main Avenue at 4:47 a.m. Oct. 29.
• A driver was cited for expired license plates at West 19th Street and Smith Field at 9 a.m. Oct. 29. The vehicle was towed.
• Child abuse was reported in the 2300 block of Wade Avenue at 9:55 a.m. Oct. 29.
• A verbal argument creating a disturbance was reported in the 600 block of Lake Avenue at 9:29 p.m. Oct. 29.
• A disturbance was reported in the 1400 block of West 8th Street at 10:53 p.m. Oct. 29.
• A drug overdose was reported in the 4200 block of State Road at 11 p.m. Oct. 29.
• Theft of a cell phone was reported in the 200 block of West 53rd Street at 11:35 p.m. Oct. 29.
• Threats were reported at West 9th Street and Coyne Avenue at 12:30 a.m. Oct. 30.
• Domestic violence and burglary were reported in the 5200 block of Woodman Avenue at 6 a.m. Oct. 30.
• An unwanted person was reported in the 1000 block of Union Avenue at 10:56 a.m. Oct. 30.
• Shoplifting was reported in the 1100 block of West Prospect Road at 11:43 a.m. Oct. 30.
• Theft of an electric bicycle was reported in the 800 block of West 48th Street at 3:32 p.m. Oct. 30.
• A traffic stop at Valleyview Boulevard and East 46th Street at 11:56 p.m. Oct. 30 resulted in an OVI arrest. Drugs also were recovered.
• Aggravated menacing was reported in the 1000 block of Bridge Street at 3 a.m. Oct. 31.
• A subject was taken from Main Avenue to Ashtabula County Medical Center for evaluation at 12:15 p.m. Oct. 31.
• A theft was reported in the 1800 block of Walnut Boulevard at 1:13 p.m. Oct. 31.
• Vandalism to a tree was reported in the 5400 block of Fort Avenue at 2:25 p.m. Oct. 31.
• A landlord reported being threatened by a tenant in the 900 block of East 23rd Street at 1 a.m. Nov. 1.
• A disturbance was reported on Kain Avenue at 1:30 a.m. Nov. 1.
• A disturbance was reported in the 300 block of West 53rd Street at 5:32 a.m. Nov. 1.
• A suspected drug overdose was reported in the 800 block of West 50th Street at 6 a.m. Nov. 1.
• A private property crash was reported in the 2600 block of Michigan Avenue at 9:27 a.m. Nov. 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.