ASHTABULA
• Importuning was reported on Stark Avenue at 1 a.m. July 21.
• A very impaired male was reported at West 19th Street and Ohio Avenue at 4 a.m. July 21.
• Leaving the scene of a private property crash was reported on Main. Avenue at 12:19 p.m. July 21.
• A male was arrested on warrants on Columbus Avenue at 6 p.m. July 21.
• A male was arrested for disorderly conduct and being intoxicated at West 58th Street and Adams Avenue at 1 a.m. July 22.
• Driving under suspension was reported at West 9th Street and Lake Avenue at 6 a.m. July 22.
• Petty theft from a motor vehicle was reported on Main Avenue at 10 a.m. July 22.
• An attempted break-in was reported on Union Avenue at noon July 22.
• Theft was reported in Bonniewood Estates at 12:12 p.m. July 22.
• Menacing was reported on West 38th Street at 12:43 p.m. July 22.
• A stolen cell phone was reported on Walnut Boulevard at 12:49 p.m. July 22.
• Child abuse was reported on Harbor Avenue at 1 p.m. July 22.
• A neighbor cutting a someone’s grass was reported on West 58th Street at 9 p.m. July 22.
• A temporary restraining order violation was reported on West 58th Street at 9 p.m. July 22.
• A male inmate was trying to damage a holding cell at the Justice Center at 1 a.m. July 23.
• A disturbance was reported on West 19th Street at 5 a.m. July 23.
• A male was found under the influence of narcotics at Route 20 and Lake Avenue at 10 a.m. July 23.
• An inmate was placed in a restraint chair at the Justice Center at 10 a.m. July 23.
• Telephone harassment was reported on West Prospect Road at 1 p.m. July 23.
• Disorderly conduct was reported on Lake Avenue at 8 p.m. July 23. One male was arrested.
• City police assisted Wood County Sheriff’s Department (Wisconsin) with a theft investigation at 8 p.m. July 23.
• A disturbance was reported on West 50th Street at 7 a.m. July 24.
• Dogs running amuck was reported on Chestnut Avenue at 9 a.m. July 24.
• A stolen bicycle was reported on West 9th Street at 11 a.m. July 24.
• A disturbance was reported on Strong Avenue at 3 p.m. July 24.
• Petty theft was reported on Bunker Hill Road at 9 p.m. July 24.
• A report of a disturbance on Lake Avenue at 10 p.m. July 24 led to a warrant arrest.
• A caller reported finding a bullet hole in his window on Ohio Avenue at 11 p.m. July 24.
• Damage to basement windows was reported on West 11th Street at 12:06 a.m. July 25.
• An assault was reported on East 15th Street at 12:20 a.m. July 25.
• An intoxicated female called 911 six times with no emergency from Walnut Boulevard at 1 a.m. July 25.
• An assault was reported on Bridge Street at 3 a.m. July 25.
• Vehicular vandalism was reported at the parking garage on West 46th Street at 5 a.m. July 25.
