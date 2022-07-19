ASHTABULA
• A fatal drug overdose was reported in the 2200 block of West 13th Street at 2:15 p.m. July 15.
• A structure fire was reported in the 3800 block of Station Avenue at 2:40 p.m. July 15.
• An assault was reported in the 5700 block of Woodman Avenue at 4:18 p.m. July 15.
• Aggravated menacing was reported in the 5500 block of Adams Avenue at 4:45 p.m. July 15.
• An abandoned vehicle was reported in the 1800 block of Norman Avenue at 1:26 p.m. July 16.
• A vehicle reportedly backed into a boat trailer on Minnesota Avenue at 3:13 p.m. July 16.
• A drug overdose was reported in the 300 block of West 48th Street at 3:36 p.m. July 16.
• A burglary and theft were reported in the 2100 block of Cemetery Road at 4:25 p.m. July 16.
• An assault was reported at Circle K on Lake Avenue at 6:26 p.m. July 16.
• A male was arrested on a warrant in the 6100 block of Woodman Avenue at 9 p.m. July 16.
• Menacing was reported in the 4800 block of Benefit Avenue at 9:34 p.m. July 16.
• Heroin was recovered from the 4000 block of Park Avenue at 12:10 a.m. July 17.
• A man on parole was found trafficking drugs in the 2900 block of Glover Drive at 12:41 a.m. July 17.
• A disturbance was reported on Fox Drive at 1:48 a.m. July 17.
• A runaway juvenile was reported in the 5800 block of Adams Avenue at 2 a.m. July 17.
• A fight was reported at the Eagles Club, 527 Center St., at 2:51 a.m. July 17.
• A drug overdose was reported in the 5700 block of Woodman Avenue at 3:20 a.m. July 17.
• A sex offense was reported in the 4300 block of Park Avenue at 10 a.m. July 17.
• Shoplifting was reported in the 300 block of West Prospect Road at 1:11 p.m. July 17.
• A bicycle reportedly ran into a mail truck on Main Avenue at 3:42 p.m. July 17.
• Menacing was reported in the 5700 block of Main Avenue at 3:43 p.m. July 17.
• A medical call was received from the 5400 block of Adams Avenue at 3:43 p.m. July 17.
• Theft was reported in the 5600 block of Adams Avenue at 1:13 a.m. July 18.
• A disturbance was reported in the 2000 block of Norman Avenue at 1:52 a.m. July 18.
