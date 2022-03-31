ASHTABULA
• An assault was reported in the 700 block of West 57th Street at 10:46 a.m. March 29.
• A drug overdose was reported in the 700 block of Columbus Avenue at 11 a.m. March 29.
• Harassment was reported in the 300 block of West 48th Street at 1:30 p.m. March 29.
• Property damage was reported in the 300 block of West 49th Street at 2:11 p.m. March 29.
• A suspicious person and vehicle were reported at Lake Avenue and West 30th Street at 12:35 a.m. March 30.
• A subject was arrested on a warrant after a traffic stop in the 100 block of West 46th Street at 4 a.m. March 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.