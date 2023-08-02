Ashtabula
• Officers called in to help dog warden in cruelty to companion animals case reported at 9 a.m. July 31 on Route 167 in Jefferson.
• A traffic stop at West Prospect Road and Cleveland Avenue at 1 p.m. July 31 resulted in a citation for driving under suspension.
• Possession of drugs was reported on Riverside Drive at 2 p.m. July 31.
• Damage to property was reported on West 57th Street at 4 p.m. July 31.
• An unruly juvenile was reported on West 29th Street at 4 p.m. July 31.
• A traffic stop on Schenley Avenue and Harmon Hill Road at 6 p.m. July 31 resulted in seizure of heroin.
• Ashtabula County Medical Center emergency room reported a domestic violence victim at 9 p.m. July 31.
• An assault was reported on East 26th Street at 10 p.m. July 31.
