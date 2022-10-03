ASHTABULA
• A male was cited for OVI, DUS and two headlights required at 4 a.m. Sept. 30 at Center Street and Park Avenue.
• Damage to a yard was reported in the 6000 block of Bardmoor Boulevard at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 30.
• An overdose was reported in the 500 block of Audrey Place at 9:20 a.m. Sept. 30.
• An unwanted person was reported in the 300 block of West Prospect Road at noon Sept. 30.
• A motorist was cited for no operator’s license after a traffic stop in the 1500 block of West 19th Street at 1:17 p.m. Sept. 30.
• A male was arrested on warrants in the 5400 block of Main Avenue at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 1.
• Threats and menacing were reported in the 800 block of East 15th Street at 1 p.m. Oct. 1.
• Damage to a vehicle was reported in the 200 block of West 54th Street at 1:42 p.m. Oct. 1.
• A male was arrested on a warrant in the 900 block of West 52nd Street at 2:46 p.m. Oct. 1.
• A traffic stop at Route 20 and Reed Avenue resulted in the driver being cited for expired plates and fictitious plates at 2:49 p.m. Oct. 1. The vehicle was towed.
• A fire was reported in the parking deck at West 46th Street and Collins Boulevard at 4:20 p.m. Oct. 1.
• Forgery was reported in the 1900 block of Lambros Lane at 5:36 p.m. Oct. 1.
• A parking citation was issued in the 600 block of Hulbert Avenue at 9 a.m. Oct. 2.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 1000 block of Brown Drive at 2:31 p.m. Oct. 2.
• An inmate in the city jail was transported to Ashtabula County Medical Center at 2 a.m. Oct. 3.
• Driving under suspension was reported in the 900 block of Lake Avenue at 2:11 a.m. Oct. 3.
• Criminal damaging was reported in the 300 block of West 55th Street at 5 a.m. Oct. 3.
• A male was cited for driving under suspension during a traffic stop at West Prospect and Nathan Avenue at 5:12 a.m. Oct. 3. The vehicle was towed.
• A burglary was reported in the 1700 block of Robin Circle at 5:38 a.m. Oct. 3.
