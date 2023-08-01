ASHTABULA
• A theft was reported on McCreery Avenue at 1 a.m. July 28.
• Domestic violence was reported on Jefferson Avenue at 1:23 a.m. July 28.
• A suspicious vehicle was observed on Walnut Boulevard at 5 a.m. July 28. One arrest was made for OVI and drugs were recovered.
• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported at 11 a.m. July 28 on West 38th Street.
• A prisoner in the city jail was transported to Ashtabula County Medical Center at 2 p.m. July 28.
• A drug overdose was reported on Park Avenue at 4 p.m. July 28.
• A traffic stop at Prospect Circle and Anne Avenue at 8 p.m. July 28 resulted in a citation for possessing criminal tools.
• A male was arrested for endangering children and obstruction on Bunker Hill Road at 5 a.m. July 29.
• Telephone harassment was reported on West 13th Street at 2 p.m. July 29.
• Damage to a vehicle was reported in the 200 block of West 54th Street at 9 p.m. July 29.
• Theft of a gun was reported on East 5th Street at 10 p.m. July 29.
• Illegal dumping was reported at the city’s Public Works Department, West 24th Street, at 10 p.m. July 29.
• A woman was arrested for OVI during a traffic stop at Arlington Drive and Union Avenue at 10 p.m. July 29.
• A motorist claimed a pothole at West 48th Street and Park Avenue flattened two of his vehicle’s tires at 12:14 a.m. July 30.
• A disturbance was reported on West 57th Street at 1 a.m. July 30.
• A male struck and killed by a train at West 48th Street and Park Avenue was reported at 3 a.m. July 30.
• A man screaming and brandishing an ax was reported on West Prospect Road at 8 a.m. July 30. One subject was stopped and then released.
• Fraud was reported on Ashbrook Drive at 12:54 p.m. July 30.
• An intoxicated male was arrested on West 48th Street at 12:54 p.m. July 30.
• A traffic top at Center Street and Park Avenue at 2 p.m. July 30 resulted in an OVI arrest.
• Domestic violence was reported on Seymour Drive at 3 p.m. July 30.
• Theft was reported on Lake Avenue at 3 p.m. July 30.
• Menacing was reported on Station Avenue at 8 p.m. July 30.
• A domestic dispute was reported on Valleyview Boulevard at 1 a.m. July 31.
• A traffic stop at Adams Avenue and Bunker Hill Road at 3 a.m. July 31 resulted in the arrests of two people for active warrants and drugs.
• A female was cited for driving under suspension at Main Avenue and Fox Drive at 4 a.m. July 31. The vehicle was impounded and drugs were found.
