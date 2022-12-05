ASHTABULA
• Vandalism was reported in the 5000 block of Main Avenue at 10 a.m. Dec. 2.
• Petty theft was reported at a tattoo shop in the 4200 block of Main Avenue at 10:15 a.m. Dec. 2.
• A caller reported a neighbor dispute in the 4200 block of Ann Avenue at 12:34 p.m. Dec. 2.
• A disturbance was reported in the 800 block of West 58th Street at 12:38 p.m. Dec. 2.
• Theft was reported in the 5700 block of Nathan Avenue at 12:38 p.m. Dec. 2.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 4300 block of Park Avenue at 3:31 p.m. Dec. 2.
• Drug abuse was reported in the 400 block of Thayer Avenue at 5:08 p.m. Dec. 2.
• Breaking and entering was reported in the 500 block of West 24th Street at 9:44 p.m. Dec. 2.
• Vandalism to windows was reported in the 5400 block of Main Avenue at 10 p.m. Dec. 2.
• Ashtabula police assisted the Sheriff’s Office with the arrest of a shooting suspect in the 3100 block of Wilson Avenue at 10:36 p.m. Dec. 2. The suspect was transported to the county jail.
• An altercation between a mother and an adult daughter was reported in the 1500 block of Grant Avenue at 11:13 p.m. Dec. 2.
• An abandoned vehicle was found in the 4300 block of Park Avenue at 5 a.m. Dec. 3.
• An unwanted person was reported in the 4000 block of Station Avenue at 10:13 p.m. Dec. 3.
• Two arrests were made at the Nave Club, 2321 West Avenue, at 3 a.m. Dec. 4, following a reported shooting.
• A traffic stop at West Avenue and West 37th Street at 12:56 p.m. Dec. 4 resulted in a citation.
• An assault was reported in the 5700 block of Main Avenue at 1 p.m. Dec. 4. No arrest was made.
• An assault was reported in the 2100 block of Michigan Avenue at 5:20 p.m. Dec. 4.
• A disturbance was reported in the 4900 block of Dunsmore Avenue at 5:50 p.m. Dec. 4.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 4000 block of Park Avenue at 7:43 p.m. Dec. 4.
• Menacing was reported in the 800 block of Center Street at 9 p.m. Dec. 4.
• Threats were reported on Collins Boulevard at 9:40 p.m. Dec. 4.
• A subject was arrested on a warrant in the 4800 block of North Ridge West at 5 a.m. Dec. 5.
