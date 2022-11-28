ASHTABULA
• Three junk vehicles were towed from the 5300 block of Kain Avenue at 9 a.m. Nov. 22.
• A missing adult male was reported in the 4200 block of Valley View Boulevard at 12:46 p.m. Nov. 22.
• An unwanted person was reported in the 1000 block of Lake Avenue at 4:27 p.m. Nov. 22.
• A disturbance was reported in the 2300 block of Deerfield Drive at 5:26 p.m. Nov. 22.
• An assault was reported in the 100 block of West 44th Street at 5:28 p.m. Nov. 22.
• A private property crash was reported in the 800 block of Lake Avenue at 9 p.m. Nov. 22.
