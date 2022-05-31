ASHTABULA
• A felonious assault was reported at 1:41 a.m. May 27 in the 3200 block of Glover Drive.
• An assault was reported in the 1000 block of West 50th Street at 3:46 a.m. May 27.
• Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OVI) was reported in the 1600 block of Walnut Beach Drive at 3:27 a.m. May 27. A male was arrested for OVI.
• A reckless driver was reported at Lake Road and East 6th Street at 7 a.m. May 27.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported in the 1900 block of Thistlewood Court at 12:15 a.m. May 28. A male was cited for OVI and failure to control.
• A disturbance was reported in the 1100 block of East 16th Street at 12:27 a.m. May 28.
• A drug overdose was reported in the 4000 block of Station Avenue at 5:05 p.m. May 28.
• A burglary was reported in the 800 block of West 48th Street at 6:30 p.m. May 28.
• A stolen firearm was reported in the 5300 block of Adams Avenue at 6:52 p.m. May 28.
• A male was arrested for disorderly conduct in the 5200 block of Main Avenue at 8 p.m. May 28.
• Petty theft of a purse was reported in the 800 block of Lake Avenue at 9:36 p.m. May 28.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 2500 block of Craine Avenue at 12:46 a.m. May 29.
• A boom box was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 1000 block of Carriage Hill at 1 a.m. May 29.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 1900 block of West 8th Street at 4 a.m. May 29.
• Vandalism with spray paint was reported on Walnut Beach Drive and two ‘no parking signs’ at 5:57 a.m. May 29 at Walnut Beach.
• Property damage was reported in the 2100 block of Anthony Avenue at 5:13 p.m. May 29.
• A disturbance was reported in the 5600 block of Woodman Avenue at 6:35 p.m. May 29.
• A female was arrested for disorderly conduct and misuse of 911 at 1:31 a.m. May 30.
• An assault was reported in the 1600 block of West Prospect Road at 4 a.m. May 30.
• A caller reported trespassing in the 2400 block of Lake Avenue at 10 a.m. May 30.
• Damage to a vehicle was reported in the 1900 block of Thistlewood Court at 2 p.m. May 30.
• Theft by deception was reported in the 5400 block of Main Avenue at 5:31 p.m. May 30.
• Threats were reported in the 300 block of West 55th Street at 6:51 p.m. May 30.
• Improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle was reported in the 3200 block of Glover Drive at 8 p.m. May 30.
• An assault was reported in the 1600 block of West 3rd Street at 2:37 a.m. May 31.
• A theft was reported in the 1900 block of Lambros Lane at 8:30 a.m. May 31.
